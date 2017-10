Equipment Holding Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of October 17, 2017 as follows:

Mr. Mussaed Abdul Aziz Dekheil Al Osseimi - Chairman

Mr. Abdul Aziz Muhammad Hamoud Al Roumi - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Kameel Adnan Al Haddad - Member

Mr. Mamdouh Abdul Ghani Al Sherbini - Member

Mr. Ghanem Jabr Omran Al Banwan - Member