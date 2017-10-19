P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALMAL holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 19 Oct 2017
Al Mal Investments Co. holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
Al Mal Investment Co. ALMAL    19 Oct 2017      32.20     0.10
