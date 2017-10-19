P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KPROJ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 19 Oct 2017
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on October 15, 2017, KPROJ's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
