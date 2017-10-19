P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MUBARRAD holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 8, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 18 Oct 2017
Mubarrad Transport Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 8, 2017 to discuss changing name of the company into Mubarrad Holding Company and amend purposes of the company. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Mubarrad Transport Co. MUBARRAD    19 Oct 2017      72.90     0.50
More News of MUBARRAD
MUBARRAD commences dividend distribution effective May 3, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
MUBARRAD announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
MUBARRAD announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 07 Mar 2017
MUBARRAD holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for MUBARRAD (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
MUBARRAD's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 01 May 2016
MUBARRAD announces revised Board list (KSE) - 03 Apr 2016
MUBARRAD distributes the dividends as of April 4, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Mar 2016
MUBARRAD's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
