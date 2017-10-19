EQUIPMENT announces results of General meeting (KSE)

P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Date: 18 Oct 2017
Equipment Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on October 17, 2017. Shareholders accepted resignation of Board of Directors and elected new Members.
Equipment Holding Co. EQUIPMENT    19 Oct 2017      40.50     0.00
