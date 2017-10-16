P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

COAST appoints a CEO (KSE)
Date: 16 Oct 2017
Board of Directors of Coast Investment and Development Company approved, in meeting held on October 12, 2017, the appointment of Mr. Thamer Nabil al Nesf as Chief Executive Officer.  
