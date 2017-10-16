P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

COAST announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE)
Date: 15 Oct 2017
Coast Investment and Development Company announced resignation of Board Members Mr. Badr Muhammad Al Qattan, Mr. Hamed Youssef Al Badr and Mr. Mussaed Khalifa Al Kharafi.
More News of COAST
COAST appoints a CEO (KSE) - 16 Oct 2017
COAST announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE) - 15 Oct 2017
COAST announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 10 May 2017
COAST holds a General meeting on May 10, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for COAST (KSE) - 15 Aug 2016
COAST announces revised Board list (KSE) - 06 Jun 2016
Resignation of COAST's CEO (KSE) - 06 Jun 2016
COAST's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 05 Jun 2016
COAST holds a General meeting on June 5, 2016 (KSE) - 12 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for COAST (KSE) - 10 May 2016
