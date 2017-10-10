P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Al Kheir signs letter of intent to sell stake at ZAIN (KSE)
Date: 09 Oct 2017
Mobile Telecommunications Company (ZAIN) announced that Al Kheir National Stock and Real Estate Company signed a Letter of Intent with Omani Communications Co. (OMANTEL) to sell full stake as well as affiliate company's 12% stake in ZAIN capital.
More » Mobile Telecommunications Company ZAIN    10 Oct 2017      512.00     -19.00
Advertisement
More News of ZAIN
Al Kheir signs letter of intent to sell stake at ZAIN (KSE) - 09 Oct 2017
ZAIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 13 Mar 2017
ZAIN holds a General meeting on March 12, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Feb 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ZAIN (KSE) - 19 Oct 2016
ZAIN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 01 Aug 2016
ZAIN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2016
ZAIN distributes the dividends as of April 5, 2016 (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
ZAIN's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 23 Mar 2016
ZAIN holds its AGM on March 23, 2016 (KSE) - 08 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ZAIN (KSE) - 11 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center