UNICAP announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 08 Oct 2017
UniCap Investment and Finance announced results of General meeting held on October 8, 2017. Shareholders elected each of Mr. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Kohaji and Mr. Yaacoub Mussaed Al Baeejan as Board Members.
