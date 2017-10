EDU announces results of Board meeting (KSE) Date: 05 Oct 2017 Educational Holding Group announced results of Board meeting held on October 4, 2017. Board Members discussed acquisition offer received from Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. and the technical study determining fair share price at 302 Fils per share. Board decided that price offered by Boubyan Petrochemicals being 308 Fils per share is thus considered a fair price.