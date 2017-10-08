P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IPG holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 05 Oct 2017
Independent Petroleum Group Co. holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2017 to discuss financial results of Third Quarter of 2017.
More News of IPG
IPG commences dividend distribution effective April 26, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Apr 2017
IPG announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
IPG holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (KSE) - 04 Apr 2017
IPG holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Feb 2017
IPG holds a Board meeting on January 12, 2017 (KSE) - 10 Jan 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for IPG (KSE) - 27 Jul 2016
IPG holds its BOD meeting on July 11, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Jul 2016
IPG's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 10 May 2016
IPG distributes the dividends as of March 29, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
