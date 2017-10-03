P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALKOUT replaces a Board Member (KSE)
Date: 04 Oct 2017
Al Kout Industrial Projects Co. appointed Mr. Nawaf Arhamah Salem Arhamah as Board Member to replace Mr. Muhammad Ahmad Shams Al Din - representative of Boubyan Petrochemicals Co.
Al Kout Industrial Projects Co. ALKOUT    03 Oct 2017      620.00     5.00
More News of ALKOUT
ALKOUT replaces a Board Member (KSE) - 04 Oct 2017
ALKOUT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 02 May 2017
ALKOUT holds a General meeting on May 2, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
Resignation of ALKOUT's BOD member (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
ALKOUT's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 24 Jul 2016
ALKOUT's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
ALKOUT's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 25 Apr 2016
ALKOUT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 25, 2016 (KSE) - 14 Apr 2016
ALKOUT's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
ALKOUT holds a Board meeting on March 23, 2016 (KSE) - 20 Mar 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
