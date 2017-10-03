P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 02 Oct 2017
Specialities Group Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on October 1, 2017. Shareholders accepted resignation of Board Members and elected new Members for next 3-year round.
More » Specialities Group Holding Co. SPEC    03 Oct 2017      89.00     -5.40
More News of SPEC
SPEC announces Board formation (KSE) - 02 Oct 2017
SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 02 Oct 2017
SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
SPEC holds a General meeting on April 30, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2017
SPEC holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
SPEC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
SPEC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 13 Jun 2016
SPEC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2016 (KSE) - 26 May 2016
SPEC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 11 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SPEC (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
