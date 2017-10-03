P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KAMCO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 02 Oct 2017
KAMCO Investment Company announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved KAMCO's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
KAMCO Investment Company KAMCO    03 Oct 2017      78.00     7.00
