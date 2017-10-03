KFIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) Date: 02 Oct 2017 Kuwait Finance House announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved KFIN's request to extend duration to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over an additional period of 6 months commencing expiry of current permit on October 30, 2017 till April 30, 2018.