SPEC announces Board formation (KSE) Date: 02 Oct 2017 Specilities Group Holding Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of October 1, 2017as follows:

Mr. Bassem Abdullah Muhammad Al Othman - Chairman

Mr. Mamdouh Abdul Ghani Al Sherbini - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Fahed Muhammad Omar Derbas Al Omar - Member

Mr. Muhammad Ahmad Omran Al Banwan - Member

Mr. Hossam Abdullah Abdul Aleem Awadh - Member

