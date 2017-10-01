ALMUDON holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 16, 2017 (KSE) Date: 28 Sep 2017 Al Mudon International Real Estate Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 16, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to increase capital from KD 10 Mill to KD 39 Mill through issuance of 290 Mill new share at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.