P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Trade resumed on NAFAIS shares (KSE)
Date: 27 Sep 2017
Kuwait Stock Exchange announced that trade has been resumed on Nafais Holding Company effective September 27, 2017 following completion of capital reduction procedures.
More » Nafais Holding Company NAFAIS    01 Oct 2017      412.00     -103.00
Advertisement
More News of NAFAIS
Trade resumed on NAFAIS shares (KSE) - 27 Sep 2017
Suspension of NAFAIS shares till end of capital reduction procedures (KSE) - 24 Sep 2017
NAFAIS announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 28 Aug 2017
NAFAIS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 28, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Aug 2017
NAFAIS announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 04 Jul 2017
NAFAIS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 21 May 2017
NAFAIS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 21, 2017 (KSE) - 02 May 2017
NAFAIS holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Feb 2017
NAFAIS announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 13 Dec 2016
NAFAIS holds a General meeting on December 13, 2016 (KSE) - 23 Nov 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center