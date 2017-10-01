ABOUT US - Consulting Services
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 26 Sep 2017
Ithmaar Bank holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ending September 30, 2017.
Ithmaar Bank ITHMR
01 Oct 2017
38.80
0.30
More News of ITHMR
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE)
- 26 Sep 2017
ITHMR changes name and legal entity (KSE)
- 03 Jan 2017
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2016 (KSE)
- 21 Sep 2016
ITHMR's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE)
- 10 Aug 2016
ITHMR's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE)
- 16 May 2016
ITHMR's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE)
- 29 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ITHMR (KSE)
- 28 Feb 2016
ITHMR holds its BOD meeting on Feb 27, 2016 (KSE)
- 27 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ITHMR (KSE)
- 12 Nov 2015
ITHMR postpones its BOD meeting to November 12, 2015 (KSE)
- 09 Nov 2015
Latest Company News
WETHAQ announces resignation of CEO (KSE)
- 01 Oct 2017
ALMUDON holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 16, 2017 (KSE)
- 28 Sep 2017
INJAZZAT divests a real estate project (KSE)
- 28 Sep 2017
MTCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2017 (KSE)
- 28 Sep 2017
Trade resumed on NAFAIS shares (KSE)
- 27 Sep 2017
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE)
- 26 Sep 2017
GFH holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2017 (KSE)
- 26 Sep 2017
GFC holds a General meeting on October 17, 2017 (KSE)
- 26 Sep 2017
GIH announces resignation of Board Member (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2017
SULTAN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2017
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
08 Oct
Eyas For Higher and Technical Education
08 Oct
UniCap Investment and Finance
16 Oct
Al Mudon International Real Estate Co.
17 Oct
Gulf Franchising Holding Co.
22 Oct
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co.
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
