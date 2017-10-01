P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GFC holds a General meeting on October 17, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 26 Sep 2017
Gulf Franchising Holding Co. holds a General meeting on October 17, 2017 to discuss accepting resignation of Board Members and election of a new Board for next 3-year round.
More News of GFC
GFC holds a General meeting on October 17, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Sep 2017
GFC announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 17 Sep 2017
GFC announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE) - 07 Sep 2017
GFC shares transferred to parallel market (KSE) - 16 May 2017
GFC holds a General meeting on May 28, 2017 (KSE) - 08 May 2017
GFC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 3, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2017
GFC holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for GFC (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for GFC (KSE) - 16 May 2016
GFC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 02 May 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
