P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GIH announces resignation of Board Member (KSE)
Date: 25 Sep 2017
Board of Directors of Gulf Investment House approved, in meeting held on September 24, 2017, the resignation of Board Member Mr. Tarek Jaafar Al Wazzan for personal reasons. Substitute Member Mr. Nabil Mashari Al Subeih was summoned in replacement.
More » Gulf Investment House GIH    01 Oct 2017      26.10     0.80
Advertisement
More News of GIH
GIH announces resignation of Board Member (KSE) - 25 Sep 2017
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 May 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on May 8, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
GIH announces revised Board list (KSE) - 26 Sep 2016
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Sep 2016
GIH holds its AGM on September 19, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Aug 2016
GIH holds its AGM on August 25, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Aug 2016
GIH's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
GIH's BOD meeting resolutions (KSE) - 07 Apr 2016
GIH's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center