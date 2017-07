ALMAL announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 18 Jul 2017 Al Mal Investment Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on July 18, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and reduce Authorized and Issued Capital from KD 66,954,351 to KD 31,024,591. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.