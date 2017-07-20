AREEC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 31, 2017 (KSE) Date: 17 Jul 2017 Ajial Real Estate and Enter. Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 31, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss distributing 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.