P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MIDAN holds a General meeting on August 1, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 17 Jul 2017
Al-Maidan Dental Clinic Co. holds a General meeting on August 1, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year ended July 31, 2017.
More » Al-Maidan Dental Clinic Co. MIDAN    01 Mar 2017      1220.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of MIDAN
MIDAN holds a General meeting on August 1, 2017 (KSE) - 17 Jul 2017
MIDAN holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
MIDAN announces revised Board list (KSE) - 03 Oct 2016
MIDAN holds its AGM on August 9, 2016 (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
MIDAN's results of year ended on March 31, 2016 (KSE) - 31 May 2016
Results for the Nine-month period 2015 for MIDAN (KSE) - 16 Feb 2016
MIDAN holds a Board meeting on February 15, 2016 (KSE) - 11 Feb 2016
Results for the 6 months of 2015 for MIDAN (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
MIDAN holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2015 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2015
MIDAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 26 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center