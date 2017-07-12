P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NBK announces results of First Half of 2017 (KSE)
Date: 11 Jul 2017
National Bank of Kuwait announced its financial results of First Half of 2017. Net Profit amounted to KD 164,690,690 and Earnings per share 27 Fils against KD 150,617,153 and Earnings per share 26 Fils for same period last year.
More » National Bank of Kuwait NBK    12 Jul 2017      685.00     -1.00
