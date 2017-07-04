P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NCCI announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 10 Jul 2017
National Consumer Holding Company announced results of General meeting held on July 9, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Board Members as well as an Independent Member.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
