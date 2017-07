NRE announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 02 Jul 2017 National Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on June 22, 2017. Shareholders approved to increase capital from KD 98,965,918 to KD 150 Mill and delegate Board of Directors to determine ways of increase and calling up dates. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly./