P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SALBOOKH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 28 Jun 2017
Salbookh Trading Company announced results of General meeting held on June 22, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016.
More » Salbookh Trading Company SALBOOKH    28 Jun 2017      59.00     -1.20
Advertisement
More News of SALBOOKH
SALBOOKH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 28 Jun 2017
SALBOOKH holds a General meeting on June 22, 2017 (KSE) - 11 Jun 2017
SALBOOKH commences dividend distribution on June 16, 2016 (KSE) - 16 Jun 2016
SALBOOKH's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 05 Jun 2016
SALBOOKH holds its AGM on June 2, 2016 (KSE) - 22 May 2016
SALBOOKH's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 17 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SALBOOKH (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for SALBOOKH (KSE) - 19 Nov 2015
SALBOOKH announces resignation of General Manager (KSE) - 15 Nov 2015
SALBOOKH holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2015 (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center