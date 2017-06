GNAHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 13, 2017 (KSE) Date: 22 Jun 2017 Gulf North Africa Holding Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 13, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016, elect a Complementary Board Member and add a new clause to the Company Statute pertaining to Treasury Shares.