HITSTELEC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 9, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 21 Jun 2017
Hits Telecom Holding Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 9, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and change name of the company to become AAN Digital Service Holding Company. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Hits Telecom Holding Co. HITSTELEC    22 Jun 2017      39.60     -1.40
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
