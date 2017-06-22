CLEANING announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 21 Jun 2017 National Cleaning Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on June 21, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (2) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (1) of the Company Statute changing the legal entity of the company from "closed" to "public". Shareholders also amended a number of clauses of the Company Statute including Clause (14) reducing number of Board Members from 7 to 5