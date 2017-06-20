P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BPCC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 19 Jun 2017
Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. announced results of General meeting held on June 18, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 40 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. BPCC    20 Jun 2017      579.00     9.00
