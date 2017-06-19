P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IRC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 15 Jun 2017
International Resorts Co. announced results of General meeting held on June 14, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round (2017/2019).
International Resorts Co. IRC    19 Jun 2017      32.80     -1.00
