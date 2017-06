ADNC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017 (KSE) Date: 15 Jun 2017 Al Dar National Real Estate Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to conform to Corporate Law and reduce capital through cancellation of Treasury Shares amounting to 8,936,000 to become KD 41,106,400, then reduce it further to KD 11,362,291 to write off Accumulated Losses. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.