KHOT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 14 Jun 2017 Kuwait Hotels Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on June 13, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round. Shareholders also approved to transfer listing of the company from the main market to the parallel market and amend Clause (52) of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute pertaining to the Auditing firm.