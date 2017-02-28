KHOT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
KHOT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 14 Jun 2017
Kuwait Hotels Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on June 13, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round. Shareholders also approved to transfer listing of the company from the main market to the parallel market and amend Clause (52) of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute pertaining to the Auditing firm.
Kuwait Hotels Company KHOT
28 Feb 2017
250.00
4.00
More News of KHOT
KHOT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 14 Jun 2017
KHOT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 13, 2017 (KSE)
- 31 May 2017
KHOT announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
- 20 Mar 2017
KHOT's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE)
- 31 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KHOT (KSE)
- 15 May 2016
KHOT holds its AGM and EGM on May 30, 2016 (KSE)
- 11 May 2016
KHOT's financial results of 2015 (KSE)
- 23 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for KHOT (KSE)
- 15 Nov 2015
KHOT holds its BOD meeting on November 11, 2015 (KSE)
- 10 Nov 2015
KHOT's subsidiary obtained a KWD 2.7 Mill practice (KSE)
- 27 Aug 2015
Latest Company News
ALMADINA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 14 Jun 2017
KHOT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 14 Jun 2017
NAPESCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 14 Jun 2017
SAFATGLB announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 13 Jun 2017
ZIMAH announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 13 Jun 2017
SANAD holds a General meeting on July 11, 2017 (KSE)
- 13 Jun 2017
KMEFIC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 12 Jun 2017
NIH obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 12 Jun 2017
SALBOOKH holds a General meeting on June 22, 2017 (KSE)
- 11 Jun 2017
AGHC holds a General meeting on July 4, 2017 (KSE)
- 11 Jun 2017
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
18 Jun
Boubyan Petrochemicals Co.
19 Jun
Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co
21 Jun
Investors Holding Group Co
21 Jun
Senergy Holding Company
21 Jun
Al Mal Investment Co.
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
