NAPESCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 14 Jun 2017 National Petroleum Services Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on June 14, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of grant shares amounting to 73.582% of paid-up capital. Capital shall be increased and Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.