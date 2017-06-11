P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ZIMAH announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 13 Jun 2017
Zima Holding Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on June 12, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Messrs. Al Dossar International General Trading and Contracting as a Complementary Board Member. Shareholders also approved to change name of the company to become Jeyad Holding Company and to increase capital by 250% from KD 10 Mill to KD 35 Mill distributed over 250 Million shares at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Zima Holding Co. ZIMAH    11 Jun 2017      51.00     1.00
Advertisement
More News of ZIMAH
ZIMAH announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 13 Jun 2017
ZIMAH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2017 (KSE) - 29 May 2017
ZIMAH announces Board formation (KSE) - 28 Feb 2017
ZIMAH's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2016
ZIMAH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 06 Jun 2016
ZIMAH holds its AGM on June 5, 2016 (KSE) - 17 May 2016
ZIMAH's new BOD (KSE) - 16 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ZIMAH (KSE) - 10 May 2016
ZIMAH's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 03 Apr 2016
ZIMAH announces resignation of Chairman (KSE) - 01 Dec 2015
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center