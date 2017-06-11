ZIMAH announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 13 Jun 2017 Zima Holding Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on June 12, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Messrs. Al Dossar International General Trading and Contracting as a Complementary Board Member. Shareholders also approved to change name of the company to become Jeyad Holding Company and to increase capital by 250% from KD 10 Mill to KD 35 Mill distributed over 250 Million shares at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.