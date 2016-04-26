P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SANAD holds a General meeting on July 11, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 13 Jun 2017
Sanad Holding Company holds a General meeting on July 11, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016.
More News of SANAD
SANAD holds a General meeting on July 11, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Jun 2017
SANAD announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 16 Nov 2016
BAREEQ changes name effective July 12, 2016 (KSE) - 04 Jul 2016
BAREEQ's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 13 Jun 2016
BAREEQ adjusts results of First Quarter 2016 (KSE) - 06 Jun 2016
BAREEQ's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 22 May 2016
BAREEQ holds its AGM and EGM on June 13, 2016 (KSE) - 19 May 2016
BAREEQ's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
BAREEQ holds its BOD meeting on December 2, 2015 (KSE) - 01 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for BAREEQ (KSE) - 15 Nov 2015
» More News
