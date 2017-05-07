P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KMEFIC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 12 Jun 2017
Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. announced results of General meeting held on June 12, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016.
More » Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. KMEFIC    07 May 2017      28.50     0.00
