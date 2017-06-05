P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AGHC holds a General meeting on July 4, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 11 Jun 2017
Arabi Holding Group Co. holds a General meeting on July 4, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Arabi Holding Group Co. AGHC    05 Jun 2017      85.00     4.00
