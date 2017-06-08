P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AMWAL announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 08 Jun 2017
Amwal International Investment Co. announced results of General meeting held on June 7, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016.
More » Amwal International Investment Co. AMWAL    08 Jun 2017      71.80     4.80
Advertisement
More News of AMWAL
AMWAL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 08 Jun 2017
AMWAL holds a General meeting on June 7, 2017 (KSE) - 21 May 2017
AMWAL's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 08 Jun 2016
AMWAL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 08 Jun 2016
AMWAL holds its AGM on June 6, 2016 (KSE) - 23 May 2016
AMWAL will not buy or sell its shares (KSE) - 20 Jan 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2015 for AMWAL (KSE) - 14 Jan 2016
AMWAL's results of 1st half 2015 (KSE) - 14 Jan 2016
Results for the Nine Month period 2015 for AMWAL (KSE) - 14 Jan 2016
Lifting the suspension on trading AMWAL's shares as of Jan. 17, 2016 (KSE) - 14 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center