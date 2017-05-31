P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

YIACO announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 07 Jun 2017
Yiaco Medical Co. announced results of General meeting held on June 4, 2017. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Yiaco Medical Co. YIACO    31 May 2017      240.00     10.00
More News of YIACO
YIACO announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 07 Jun 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for YIACO (KSE) - 26 Oct 2016
YIACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 01 Aug 2016
YIACO's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
YIACO holds its EGM on July 31, 2016 (KSE) - 17 Jul 2016
YIACO announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Jun 2016
YIACO holds its AGM and EGM on June 16, 2016 (KSE) - 24 May 2016
YIACO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 09 May 2016
YIACO's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 16 Mar 2016
YIACO announces revised Board list (KSE) - 08 Mar 2016
» More News
