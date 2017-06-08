P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

INVESTORS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 07 Jun 2017
Investors Holding Group Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and add a new clause to Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute pertaining to Treasury Shares.
More » Investors Holding Group Co INVESTORS    08 Jun 2017      22.40     0.30
