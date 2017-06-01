P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Danah announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 01 Jun 2017
Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 31, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016.
More » Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. Danah    01 Jun 2017      76.90     2.90
Advertisement
More News of Danah
Danah announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 01 Jun 2017
Danah holds a General meeting on May 31, 2017 (KSE) - 16 May 2017
Danah holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 10, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
Danah announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 20 Sep 2016
Danah announces revised Board list (KSE) - 07 Sep 2016
Danah's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 28 Aug 2016
Danah's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 22 Aug 2016
Danah holds a Board meeting on August 22, 2016 (KSE) - 18 Aug 2016
Danah holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on August 25, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Aug 2016
Danah holds a General meeting on August 4, 2016 (KSE) - 19 Jun 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center