CLEANING holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017 (KSE) Date: 31 May 2017 National Cleaning Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending Clause (2) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (1) of the Company Statute transferring the legal entity of the company from Closed Shareholding to Public Shareholding. Shareholders shall also discuss amending a number of other clauses of the Company Statute.