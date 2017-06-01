P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CLEANING holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 31 May 2017
National Cleaning Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending Clause (2) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (1) of the Company Statute transferring the legal entity of the company from Closed Shareholding to Public Shareholding. Shareholders shall also discuss amending a number of other clauses of the Company Statute.  
More » National Cleaning Company CLEANING    01 Jun 2017      46.00     0.50
Advertisement
More News of CLEANING
CLEANING holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 21, 2017 (KSE) - 31 May 2017
CLEANING announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 18 May 2017
CLEANING holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 18, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
CLEANING announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 28 Dec 2016
Auction to sell 18.216% of CLEANING shares (KSE) - 15 Nov 2016
CLEANING holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for CLEANING (KSE) - 15 Aug 2016
CLEANING announces revised Board list (KSE) - 12 Jul 2016
CLEANING announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 26 Jun 2016
CLEANING holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 23, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Jun 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center