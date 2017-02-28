KHOT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 13, 2017 (KSE) Date: 31 May 2017 Kuwait Hotels Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 13, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 5 Fils cash dividends per share, elect Board Members for next 3-year round and amend Clause (52) of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute.