ALQURAIN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 19, 2017 (KSE) Date: 30 May 2017 Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 19, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 11 Fils cash dividends per share and add new purposes to the purposes of the company. Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (4) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.