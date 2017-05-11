P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 30 May 2017
Gulf Investment House announced results of General meeting held on May 30, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016.
More » Gulf Investment House GIH    11 May 2017      37.50     -1.50
