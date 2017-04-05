P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AMAR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 30 May 2017
Amar for Finance and Leasing Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 29, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More News of AMAR
AMAR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 May 2017
AMAR holds a General meeting on May 29, 2017 (KSE) - 10 May 2017
AMAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 8% of own shares (KSE) - 04 Dec 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for AMAR (KSE) - 16 May 2016
AMAR announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 16 May 2016
AMAR holds its AGM and EGM on May 15, 2016 (KSE) - 21 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AMAR (KSE) - 07 Mar 2016
AMAR signs a KD 3 Mill finance agreement (KSE) - 09 Dec 2015
AMAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 8% of own shares (KSE) - 26 Nov 2015
AMAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 25 Nov 2015
