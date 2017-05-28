P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALOLA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 30 May 2017
First Investment Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 30, 2017. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » First Investment Co. ALOLA    28 May 2017      45.60     -1.10
More News of ALOLA
ALOLA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 May 2017
ALOLA holds a General meeting on May 30, 2017 (KSE) - 08 May 2017
ALOLA obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 05 Jan 2017
ALOLA distributes bonus shares as of July 26, 2016 (KSE) - 24 Jul 2016
ALOLA announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 05 Jun 2016
ALOLA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 17 May 2016
ALOLA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 5, 2016 (KSE) - 04 May 2016
ALOLA announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
ALOLA's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
ALOLA acquires 15.82 % of shares of an unlisted company (KSE) - 07 Dec 2015
